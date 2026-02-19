Pueblo Fire Department and area firefighters on alert for high fire danger

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — High fire danger days like Wednesday keep Pueblo area firefighters on alert. The Pueblo Fire Department has a brush truck that patrols the city to watch for fires.

A fire pumper is also on standby.

Barb Huber, Pueblo's Fire Chief, says they team up with the county, which also has extra staff on duty for high fire danger days.

"Our preparation is the key to being successful at getting ahead of anything and before it becomes a bigger problem," said Huber.

Pueblo County is not under any fire restrictions, but the sheriff's office says because it is a Red Flag Day, no burning is allowed.

