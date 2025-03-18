Pre-evacuations issued for towns of Arlington and Haswell due to wildfire

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Pre-evacuations have been issued for the town of Arlington in Otero County and the town of Haswell in Kiowa County due to a wildfire.

The Chief of the La Junta Fire Department says the fire has burned more than 3,300 acres.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, it's burning near the area of County Road 31 and Highway 96 near the Bent and Otero County line. They say it started around 2 p.m. At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.

The sheriff's office says the following agencies are responding to the fire:



La Junta Fire Department

Kiowa Fire Protection District

Fowler Fire Department

Manzanola Volunteer Fire Department

Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District

Crowley County Fire Department

Prowers County Rural Fire Department

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

Several counties in Colorado use the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to reach community members during an emergency.

To sign up for CodeRED in your county, click the link's below:



Kiowa County uses Swift911, a system that makes phone calls to people in the area of an emergency. To sign up for Swift911, visit the Kiowa County's website.

