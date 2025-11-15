Pre-evacuation warning lifted for fire burning near Florissant Friday afternoon

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A pre-evacuation warning has been lifted for a fire burning near Florissant, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the pre-evacuation warning was in effect for the Highland Lakes Subdivision near Highway 24 between Lower Twin Rocks Road and Cougar Canyon Point.

Highway 24 between Lower Twin Rocks Rd and County Rd 1 is closed, according to the sheriff's office.

At this time, it is unclear how much the fire has burned, or if there is any containment.

___

Two people shot by a Colorado Springs police officer after suspect reportedly pointed rifle at officers The suspect with the rifle reportedly pointed the gun at an officer who fired multiple shots, injuring a male and female. The people shot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the third person was taken into custody, an adult male, and is considered a suspect. Two people shot by a Colorado Springs police officer after suspect reportedly pointed rifle at officers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.