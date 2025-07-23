Partnership happening to mitigate at-risk wildfire area in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A first of its kind partnership in Colorado is happening to mitigate an area of Colorado Springs that is at-risk of a wildfire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the National Forest Service are teaming up for a fire mitigation project in the Gold Camp and Old Stage Roads areas near North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

The plan is to mitigate about 200 acres of land. Work is expected to start in late August.

"Try to be proactive about this type of work before (a) wildfire is introduced or any type of fire is introduced into the system, so, that it gives us a better chance as (the) Colorado Springs Fire Department and the US Forest Service to manage that fire and reduce the risk at-large for our community," said Cory Ashby with CSFD

Work is expected to be done by next November. If more money becomes available, this fire mitigation project could increase from 200 to 400 acres.

