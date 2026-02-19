Palmer Lake Fire Department stays on alert as fire danger increases

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Smaller towns with limited resources can be especially vulnerable when fire danger rises.

As strong winds sweep across the region this week and high fire danger remains in the forecast, the Palmer Lake Fire Department is preparing for worst-case scenarios.

“We are able to check water sources just like that,” said Lt. Derrick Forn with the Palmer Lake Fire Department.

Lt. Forn says preparation starts early, especially when a Red Flag Warning is issued.

“What we did this morning (Wednesday), I sat down with my crew and went over the whole plan, if we have this type of fire or that type of fire, what are we going to do?”

The department operates with 15 to 20 firefighters, including about a dozen volunteers.

“We are 15 to 20 personnel. We do have about 12 volunteers," said Lt. Forn.

With limited staffing, those volunteers play a critical role.

“What we did was email our whole staff and say, ‘Hey, we might need extra hands on deck,'” said Lt. Forn.

The department has two fire engines, each carrying about 1,000 gallons of water. In the event of a large wildfire, that capacity alone may not be enough.

That’s when partnerships with other agencies become essential.

“If we need their assistance, we’ll give them a call and request them... vice versa,” explained Lt. Forn.

He says community awareness is just as important as emergency response.

“Everybody’s gotta look out for it,” said longtime Palmer Lake resident Jim Pierce.

Pierce says fire danger is always on his radar.

“One open flame… the whole mountain could go up," said Pierce. "Keep the weeds pulled. Pick up any trash that might be blowing around.”

Lt. Forn encourages residents to take proactive steps around their homes.

“Try to mitigate your property," said Lt. Fern. "Get those old trees down. Make sure you’re making the right decisions.”

