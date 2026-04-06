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Multiple crews respond to a grass fire along Highway 24 in Falcon

Highway 24 Fire
Colorado Department of Transportation
Highway 24 Fire
Posted

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple crews are responding to a fire along Highway 24 near the Woodmen Road intersection in Falcon.

Details on the cause of the fire are not available at the time of publishing this article. The size of the fire is unknown. No evacuations have been issued at this time.

Multiple crews from different agencies were responding, including the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

A News5 viewer in the area shared photos and video from near the scene; heavy black smoke was initially visible at the fire. It has since begun to dissipate.

Fire highway 24

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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