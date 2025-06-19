Mandatory evacuations lifted, voluntary ones remain for 10-acre Red Canyon Fire in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — All mandatory evacuations have been lifted, but voluntary ones remain for a 10-acre wildfire burning near the town of Wolcott in Eagle County.

Multiple federal and county resources, including aircraft and a Hotshot crew, are responding to the blaze, which the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said is “quickly advancing.” It has been named the Red Canyon Fire.

In an update just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said resources will remain on scene through the night. The unit predicts the fire will be contained by 10 p.m. Wednesday, and firefighters will have "full control" of the blaze by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

The wildfire forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 70 and prompted evacuations Wednesday. Eagle County initially issued mandatory evacuation orders for Red Canyon and Horn Ranch north of I-70 from approximately mile marker 151 to mile marker 154.

A map updated Wednesday evening shows pre-evacuation orders remain in place, but mandatory evacuations have been lifted. Click here to interact with the map.

It’s not clear how many people are impacted.

ECEmergency

Drivers on I-70 were detoured onto Highway 6. The interstate was closed eastbound at exit 147 and westbound at exit 157. Shortly after 7 p.m., the eastbound lanes reopened.

As of 9:15 p.m., all of eastbound I-70 is open, as well as one westbound lane.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

There have been no reports of injuries or structural loss at this time.

To sign up for Eagle County's emergency alert system, click here.

