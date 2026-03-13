Hundreds of thousands of acres burning in Nebraska pushing smoke into the Pueblo area

NEBRASKA (KOAA) — Two large fires are burning in Nebraska, causing smoke to be pushed into the Pueblo area.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo put out an alert on X, letting people know that the air quality in the area will be poor today, and to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe.

If you're experiencing smoke across the plains this morning, this is not from fires in Colorado, but fires in Nebraska. Smoke will blanket these areas until westerly winds kick in this afternoon and push it out. Take extra caution in smoke, as it can impact your health! #cowx pic.twitter.com/S20Eld0jSk — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 13, 2026

Morrill Fire

A large grass fire that started in Morrill County has caused evacuations in Nebraska on Thursday. The fire has reportedly burned over 330,000 acres.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen issued a state of emergency across seven counties to help with combatting the fires.

Today, I declared a state of emergency within Morrill, Garden, Arthur, Keith, Lincoln, Dawson, and Frontier Counties to help combat wildfires.



This proclamation allows the Nebraska Adjutant General, who also serves as State Disaster Coordinator, to activate appropriate State… pic.twitter.com/fscsq8xbW8 — Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) March 13, 2026

Road 203 Fire

The 35,000-acre fire, named the Nenbf Road 203 Fire, started around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

What began as a 5,000-acre fire on Thursday quickly spread to 35,000 acres due to extremely high winds.

According to Inciweb, the area was currently under a prescribed burn on Tuesday at the Chokecherry prescribed burn site, but ignitions concluded on Tuesday afternoon. While crews were monitoring the status, the fire spread outside the project area - starting the Road 203 Fire.

Crews are continuing to secure the fire perimeter to prevent it from spreading to the Middle Loup River and the nearby town of Dunning.

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