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Hundreds of thousands of acres burning in Nebraska pushing smoke into the Pueblo area

Haze over Pueblo from NE fires
KOAA News5
Haze over Pueblo from NE fires
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NEBRASKA (KOAA) — Two large fires are burning in Nebraska, causing smoke to be pushed into the Pueblo area.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo put out an alert on X, letting people know that the air quality in the area will be poor today, and to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe.

Morrill Fire

A large grass fire that started in Morrill County has caused evacuations in Nebraska on Thursday. The fire has reportedly burned over 330,000 acres.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen issued a state of emergency across seven counties to help with combatting the fires.

Road 203 Fire

The 35,000-acre fire, named the Nenbf Road 203 Fire, started around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

What began as a 5,000-acre fire on Thursday quickly spread to 35,000 acres due to extremely high winds.

According to Inciweb, the area was currently under a prescribed burn on Tuesday at the Chokecherry prescribed burn site, but ignitions concluded on Tuesday afternoon. While crews were monitoring the status, the fire spread outside the project area - starting the Road 203 Fire.

Crews are continuing to secure the fire perimeter to prevent it from spreading to the Middle Loup River and the nearby town of Dunning.

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead.

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

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