Governor Polis mobilizes the National Guard for firefighting efforts in Rio Blanco County

MEEKER, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday night, Governor Polis mobilized the Colorado National Guard to assist firefighting efforts for the Elk Fire and the Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County, south of Meeker.

BLM photo by James Michels A view of both the Lee and Grease fires burning outside of Meeker, Colorado, Aug. 3, 2025.

The mobilization efforts are to help crews with fire suppression, if necessary.

On Wednesday, the Lee Fire grew to an estimated 45,000 acres, with containment at 0%. The areas around Meeker have been evacuated, and the entire Town of Meeker is on pre-evacuation notice.

With the Elk Fire and Lee Fire being under a disaster declaration, Governor Polis says the State Emergency Operations and Resource Mobilization Plans have been activated, with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management coordinating state responses through the Disaster Emergency Response Act.

The state will deploy staff into the field to directly support county emergency managers, according to the Governor's office.

Rangers work to protect rattlesnakes and the public at Garden of the Gods Park The park is home to rattlesnakes, and rangers work to protect them while also keeping the public safe. Rangers work to protect rattlesnakes and the public at Garden of the Gods Park

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.