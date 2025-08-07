Governor Polis mobilizes the National Guard for firefighting efforts in Rio Blanco County

MEEKER, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday night, Governor Polis mobilized the Colorado National Guard to assist firefighting efforts for the Elk Fire and the Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County, south of Meeker.
The mobilization efforts are to help crews with fire suppression, if necessary.
On Wednesday, the Lee Fire grew to an estimated 45,000 acres, with containment at 0%. The areas around Meeker have been evacuated, and the entire Town of Meeker is on pre-evacuation notice.
With the Elk Fire and Lee Fire being under a disaster declaration, Governor Polis says the State Emergency Operations and Resource Mobilization Plans have been activated, with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management coordinating state responses through the Disaster Emergency Response Act.
The state will deploy staff into the field to directly support county emergency managers, according to the Governor's office.
