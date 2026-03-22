Fremont County Sheriff's Office issues Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, effective immediately

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) has issued Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, which will be effective immediately due to increased fire danger.
FCSO says the following are prohibited:
- All campfires and fireworks
- Campfires in developed areas (including fire rings)
- Trash barrel burning
- Open burning in both developed and undeveloped areas
- Slash and agricultural burning
- Charcoal grills
- Smoking outside of a vehicle, building, or cleared hard-surfaced area
- Welding, grinding, or torch use without proper fire suppression (water/extinguisher) and a spotter
- Operating machinery in undeveloped areas without a spark arrestor
They say the following is allowed with extreme caution:
- Welding, grinding, or torch use with proper fire suppression and a spotter
- Propane or pellet grills in developed areas with water available
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