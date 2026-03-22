Fremont County Sheriff's Office issues Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, effective immediately

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) has issued Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, which will be effective immediately due to increased fire danger.

FCSO says the following are prohibited:



All campfires and fireworks

Campfires in developed areas (including fire rings)

Trash barrel burning

Open burning in both developed and undeveloped areas

Slash and agricultural burning

Charcoal grills

Smoking outside of a vehicle, building, or cleared hard-surfaced area

Welding, grinding, or torch use without proper fire suppression (water/extinguisher) and a spotter

Operating machinery in undeveloped areas without a spark arrestor

They say the following is allowed with extreme caution:



Welding, grinding, or torch use with proper fire suppression and a spotter

Propane or pellet grills in developed areas with water available

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