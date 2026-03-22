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Fremont County Sheriff's Office issues Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, effective immediately

Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Posted

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) has issued Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, which will be effective immediately due to increased fire danger.

FCSO says the following are prohibited:

  • All campfires and fireworks
  • Campfires in developed areas (including fire rings)
  • Trash barrel burning
  • Open burning in both developed and undeveloped areas
  • Slash and agricultural burning
  • Charcoal grills
  • Smoking outside of a vehicle, building, or cleared hard-surfaced area
  • Welding, grinding, or torch use without proper fire suppression (water/extinguisher) and a spotter
  • Operating machinery in undeveloped areas without a spark arrestor

They say the following is allowed with extreme caution:

  • Welding, grinding, or torch use with proper fire suppression and a spotter
  • Propane or pellet grills in developed areas with water available

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