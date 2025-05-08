Fountain Fire Department hosting wildfire mitigation townhall Thursday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Fire Department is inviting members of the public to attend a townhall meeting focused on the city's wildfire mitigation efforts.

The townhall will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday in the City Council Chambers at Fountain City Hall, located on South Main Street.

The fire department says the goal of the townhall is to provide education and discussion around wildland fire safety and mitigation strategies.

The townhall will feature the following:



education on wildland fire safety and the WUI

updates on current and future mitigation projects

informational handouts for residents

a public question-and-answer session

It will also focus on areas within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), which is where development meets natural vegetation, and there is more fire risk.

Attendees will hear from representatives of the following agencies:



Fountain Fire Department

Fountain Police Department

Fountain Utilities

Fountain Parks Department

Office of the City Manager

“This townhall is an opportunity for our residents to learn more about what’s being done to protect our community from wildfires and how they can take steps to protect their own homes and neighborhoods,” said Division Chief Jared Cass.

The City of Fountain encourages community members, especially those living near open space or in higher-risk areas, to attend the townhall.

___





Honor Flight 20: Honoring Southern Colorado's Veterans with a trip to Washington D.C. Join us as we follow over 50 Southern Colorado veterans on their emotional Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Witness the camaraderie and gratitude as these heroes embark on a journey to visit the monuments dedicated to their service. Honor Flight 20: Honoring Southern Colorado's Veterans with a trip to Washington D.C.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.