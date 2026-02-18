Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire on Fort Carson's training area contained Tuesday, grew to around 15 acres

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — You may have noticed smoke coming from Fort Carson Tuesday. Officials say a fire in the training area grew to around 15 acres before firefighters got it contained.

The Mountain Post says crews are staying on scene to make sure the fire doesn't flare back up due to the wind. According to the Mountain Post, no injuries were reported.

At this time, Fort Carson says they do not have an update on what caused the fire.

