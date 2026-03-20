Chama Canyon Fire in Costilla County prompts evacuations for residents

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says that there are now evacuations in place for the Chama Canyon Wildfire.

The sheriff's office reports that the fire is at 117 acres with 0% containment.

Officials say to leave now if you are north of County Road L7 and N.2 north to Malcom Road.

The fire started earlier on Friday and was originally reported to be 35 acres.

They say to head towards San Luis.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

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