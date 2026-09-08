Fire burning in Bent County, west of Las Animas sheriff's office says

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are responding to a wildfire burning northeast of La Junta and west of Las Animas in Bent County Monday night.

That's according to Bent County Sheriff Jake Six. Six says the fire is burning in the Arkansas River bottom near Highway 194 and County Road 7.

According to Six, the fire appears to have been caused by a lightning strike. Multiple crews are responding to the scene.

There is no word on the size of the fire at the time of this article's publication. No evacuations have been issued at this time.

Bent County uses Smart911, a system that makes phone calls to people in the area of an emergency. To sign up for Smart911, click here.

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