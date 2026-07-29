Fast-moving wildfire forces evacuations in Archuleta County

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents along a county road in Archuleta County as a wildfire burning on National Forest land spreads in the area.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said the evacuation applies to people off of County Road 335, also called Lower Blanco Road.

Multiple fire resources were notified and are en route as of 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Archuleta County Sheriff's Office A wildfire burns in Archuleta County on July 28, 2026.

Anybody who has evacuated is welcome to go to the Pagosa Springs High School. Livestock can be brought to the county fairgrounds.

The Pagosa Springs Humane Society is open for smaller domestic animals. For more information, call 970-508-9928.

The 120-acre fire, dubbed the Rio Blanco fire, was first reported Tuesday and is burning 12 miles south of Pagosa Springs on Valle Seco B Road.

Ground crews are on-scene sizing up the fire and working to protect structures, utilizing dozer lines, engines, and aerial support, according to the National Forest Service.

The forecast calls for hotter, drier conditions over the next week as firefighters continue aggressive suppression efforts.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural loss at this time. Information on the origin and cause was not released.