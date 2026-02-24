Evacuations in place for 50-acre grass fire burning south of Franktown

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — Evacuations are in place in Douglas County due to a grass fire burning a few miles south of Castlewood Canyon State Park, according to Franktown Fire.

The department said the Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued evacuations around 1:10 p.m. for Lake Gulch Road to Greenland Road, and Dahlberg Road to Highway 83. Anybody in this area should leave immediately, the alert reads. A DougCO Alert was issued to people in the area.



This is about 3.5 miles south of Castlewood Canyon State Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that the park is not impacted by the fire.

As of 1:35 p.m., the fire was estimated at 50 acres and is moving southeast, Franktown Fire said.

An evacuation order has been established at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Franktown Fire said the Douglas County Office of Emergency Management has ordered "air and blade resources," meaning firefighting aircraft, which will arrive soon.

Douglas County is currently under stage 1 fire restrictions and is under a red flag warning, meaning critical fire weather is either happening or will begin shortly. That warning expires at 6 p.m. Wednesday. As of 1:50 p.m., winds around Franktown are blowing about 9 mph, with gusts up to 17 mph.

This is a developing story and will be updated.