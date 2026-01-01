Evacuation order lifted following wildfire near Dragonman's Shooting Range

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An evacuation order has been lifted for a wildfire burning near Schriever Space Force Base, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Previous Coverage
The evacuation order was issued for the following areas:
- west of Curtis Road
- south of Davis Road
- east of Blaney Road
- north of Highway 94
The fire was burning near Dragonman Distributors, which is located near Schriever Space Force Base:
Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.
The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different
language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.
Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:
1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit ReachWell's Website, and accept push notifications
2. Select Preferred Language
3. Add Peak Alerts
