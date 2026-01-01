Evacuation order lifted following wildfire near Dragonman's Shooting Range

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An evacuation order has been lifted for a wildfire burning near Schriever Space Force Base, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The evacuation order was issued for the following areas:



west of Curtis Road

south of Davis Road

east of Blaney Road

north of Highway 94

The fire was burning near Dragonman Distributors, which is located near Schriever Space Force Base:

