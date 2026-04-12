El Paso County Sheriff's Office issues evacuations for residents near N Curtis Road and Garrett Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued fire evacuations for residents for a 1/2 mile radius surrounding the intersection of N Curtis Road and Garrett Road.

If you are in this area, you are ordered to evacuate immediately.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

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