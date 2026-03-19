Custer County Sheriff's Office issues Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Custer County Sheriff's Office has issued Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in the county amid high temperatures, dry conditions, and potential for Red Flag Warnings on Saturday.

The restrictions take effect on Thursday, March 19, and will continue until further notice.

Under these restrictions, the following activities are prohibited:



Open burning. All open fires and open burning are prohibited. This includes campfires, warming fires, and charcoal grill fires.

Sale or Use of fireworks, explosive targets, or model rockets.

Outdoor smoking of tobacco or marijuana, except:

Inside an enclosed vehicle or building

Operation of internal combustion engines without a properly installed and functioning spark arrestor.

Prescribed burns (Any previously issued permits are now revoked.)

These activities are allowed when the safety requirements are met:



Indoor Heating & Fireplaces

The use of fireplaces or wood-burning stoves is permitted, provided they are located within a building.

Gas-Fueled Appliances (Stoves, Fire Pits, & Appliances)

Allowed Locations: Only in developed campgrounds, picnic grounds, or at private residences. Required Fuel: Must be fueled by liquid propane (LPG), natural gas, or other liquid fuels. Safety Clearance: The area must be cleared of all flammable materials for at least 3 feet in all directions. Flame Limits: Flame lengths must not exceed 2 feet. Shut-off Mechanism: The appliance must be able to be immediately extinguished by a switch, valve, or tip-over safety switch.

Outdoor Welding & Torch Operations (“Hot Work”)

Clearance: Work must be performed in a clear area at least 30 feet in diameter. Fire Watch: A dedicated fire watch must be established with ready access to a fire extinguisher or water supply to immediately suppress any resulting fire.



These restrictions also apply to BLM lands in Custer County, but do not apply to the US Forest Service.

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