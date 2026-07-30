Custer County fire restrictions downgraded from Stage 3 to Stage 1, according to sheriff

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — After weeks of Stage 3 Fire Restrictions, the Custer County Sheriff's Office says restrictions will be downgraded to Stage 1 as of Friday, July 31.



Watch News5's coverage of Stage 3 Fire Restrictions below:

The decision comes after the sheriff's office consulted with the Wet Mountain Fire Protection District Fire Chief and the National Weather Service.

Under Stage I Restrictions, the following is prohibited:



open burning

except fires and campfires in permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences

use of fireworks, explosive targets, model rockets, or any outdoor pyrotechnics

outdoor smoking

except inside a closed car or building, within a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area with at least three feet of cleared space

welding or operating acetylene or similar torches with an open flame

shooting incendiary or tracer rounds

operating internal combustion engines without a properly installed and functioning spark arrestor

prescribed burns

except for certain burn piles with the approval of the fire chief





These restrictions will stay in place until further notice.

___

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.