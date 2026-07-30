Custer County fire restrictions downgraded from Stage 3 to Stage 1, according to sheriff

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — After weeks of Stage 3 Fire Restrictions, the Custer County Sheriff's Office says restrictions will be downgraded to Stage 1 as of Friday, July 31.
- Watch News5's coverage of Stage 3 Fire Restrictions below:
The decision comes after the sheriff's office consulted with the Wet Mountain Fire Protection District Fire Chief and the National Weather Service.
Under Stage I Restrictions, the following is prohibited:
- open burning
- except fires and campfires in permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences
- use of fireworks, explosive targets, model rockets, or any outdoor pyrotechnics
- outdoor smoking
- except inside a closed car or building, within a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area with at least three feet of cleared space
- welding or operating acetylene or similar torches with an open flame
- shooting incendiary or tracer rounds
- operating internal combustion engines without a properly installed and functioning spark arrestor
- prescribed burns
- except for certain burn piles with the approval of the fire chief
- except for certain burn piles with the approval of the fire chief
These restrictions will stay in place until further notice.
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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee
Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges.
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