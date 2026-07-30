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Custer County fire restrictions downgraded from Stage 3 to Stage 1, according to sheriff

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CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — After weeks of Stage 3 Fire Restrictions, the Custer County Sheriff's Office says restrictions will be downgraded to Stage 1 as of Friday, July 31.

  • Watch News5's coverage of Stage 3 Fire Restrictions below:

The decision comes after the sheriff's office consulted with the Wet Mountain Fire Protection District Fire Chief and the National Weather Service.

Under Stage I Restrictions, the following is prohibited:

  • open burning
    • except fires and campfires in permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences
  • use of fireworks, explosive targets, model rockets, or any outdoor pyrotechnics
  • outdoor smoking
    • except inside a closed car or building, within a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area with at least three feet of cleared space
  • welding or operating acetylene or similar torches with an open flame
  • shooting incendiary or tracer rounds
  • operating internal combustion engines without a properly installed and functioning spark arrestor
  • prescribed burns
    • except for certain burn piles with the approval of the fire chief

These restrictions will stay in place until further notice.

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