CSFD hosting Living with Wildfire Town Halls, first one happening Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and several community partners will be hosting several Living with Wildfire Town Halls.

The first meeting is being held Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Woodmen Valley Chapel, which is located on East Woodmen Road west of I-25.

The goal is to empower the community to be prepared for a wildfire.

Community members will learn about the following:



ongoing threat of wildfire

how to prepare their homes for wildfires

how to be notified of an emergency

what to include in their emergency plan

information on evacuations during an emergency

This year, CSFD says they have broadened the locations of these meetings depending on the wildfire risk in the area. Three meetings will be held for community members living in the Wildland Urban Interface and two will be held for those living in the Prairie Urban Interface.

CSFD says they may be adding more meetings depending on attendance.

Representatives from the following agencies will present information:



CSFD Wildfire Mitigation

CSFD Operations

El Paso Teller 9-1-1 Authority

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Colorado Springs Utilities

Colorado Springs Police Department

Community members will have the opportunity to sign up for the Neighborhood Chipping Program if they're eligible. They can also sign up for Peak Alerts.

The 911 authority says a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or disclose personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app, follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

