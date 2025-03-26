CSFD drone using thermal imaging to fight grassfires

COLORADO SPRINGS — The risk of wildfires in the Pikes Peak Region, especially grassfires, continues with warm dry conditions.

When a fire breaks out crews with Colorado Springs Fire Department now get a real-time assist from their Special Operations unit flying a drone over the fire.

“We've found new ways to use it. We found more effective ways and more efficient ways to use the drone,” said Lieutenant Drew Cahill with CSFD Special Operations.

The Special Operations unit has been in place for just over a year.

Cahill said drones make it, “Safer for the people on the ground. It also saves us time.”

The drone improves response in search and rescue scenarios.

“Can get to that person over an hour ahead of the crews on the ground,” said Cahill.

It gives incident commanders a more complete view during structure fires.

And the thermal imaging is aiding with wildland fires.

Recent drone video from a grassfire shows a split-screen view of regular aerial video on one side and on the other side the same view with thermal imaging.

The video and imaging follow firefighters spraying water on a fire zone after flames had been knocked down.

Heat shows as colors with the thermal imaging.

Then, as firefighters spray water and the ground cools the colors change to black.

Crews on the ground with a smartphone can see the aerial images real time.

“With the help of the drones, instead of having to go through every single spot and wonder if they already hit it or if they missed it. I can guide those crews directly to where they need to be,” said Cahill.

An assist from Special Operations and the drone happens a lot.

They are going out and flying almost daily.

