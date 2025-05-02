CSFD conducting fire mitigation in the Golden Hills neighborhood Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) will be doing some fire mitigation in the Golden Hills neighborhood, which is located on the west side of the city.

It's to mark Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, which is held every year on the first Saturday of May.

The day will also be filled with mitigation presentations for homeowners.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is used to encourage people to come together to raise awareness and reduce the risk of wildfires.

