Crews contain fire southeast of Florissant Wednesday afternoon

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews contained a small fire southeast of Florissant Wednesday afternoon, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was burning near Dome Rock Trail, which is located about 20 miles southeast of Florissant.

At this time, it is unclear how big the fire was, but the sheriff's office says it is fully contained. Officials say it was caused after a wood chipper caught fire.

A pre-evacuation warning was issued for those living in the B Lazy M Ranch subdivision, but the warning was lifted around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app, follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

