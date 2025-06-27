Crews battling small wildfire on the Fremont and Custer County line Thursday

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Several agencies are battling the Grape Creek Fire near the Custer and Fremont County line Thursday evening.

According to Fremont County Emergency Management, the fire is about three acres in size and is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land.

Fremont County Emergency Management says there are no structures, and there are no evacuations at this time.

There are firetrucks and support vehicles in the area. You are asked to drive safely and use caution if you are traveling in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

