CPW shares images from the efforts to save fish from wildfire in Colorado

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) recently released images showing how their staff works to preserve our natural resources during emergency disasters.

As the Willow Fire has burned near Leadville for more than two weeks, covering over 6,000 acres and now 40% contained, the blaze threatened the Leadville National Fish Hatchery.

CPW / USFWS

Staff, including Josh Homer, complex manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), recognized the need to evacuate the thousands of fish at the hatchery.

More specifically, the greenback cutthroat trout and Hayden Creek cutthroat trout.

CPW/USFWS

Through the work of CPW and USFWS staff, the thousands of fish at the Leadville National Hatchery were removed and relocated to other hatcheries around the state.

Some of the fish were released for fishing opportunities. The fish will remain at other hatcheries until it is safe for them to return to the Leadville area.

For more information about the state's efforts, click here.

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