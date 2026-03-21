Costilla County Sheriff's Office issues Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Costilla County Sheriff's Office has issued Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, which are effective immediately.

The restrictions will be in effect until further notice. The restrictions come because of dry conditions and high fire danger.

Costilla County Sheriff's Office

According to the Sheriff's Office, the restrictions prohibit the following;



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites. Devices using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are permitted.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE-approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

Using exploding targets.

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