Colorado Springs Utilities invests millions in wildfire prevention

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is investing millions of dollars to reduce wildfire risks by clearing vegetation, reinforcing power infrastructure, and protecting water sources.

These efforts come as Colorado faces increasing wildfire threats, particularly in areas where power lines run through dry, fire-prone landscapes.

CSU has allocated more than $3 million this year alone to cut back trees and brush near power lines. This is a crucial step in preventing sparks that could ignite fast-moving wildfires.

“So really, what we look at is risk mitigation, risk assessment, and then situational awareness, and those are the three main categories of our wildfire mitigation plan. we recognize our role in the local environment and making sure we're protecting our natural resources. So that's why we take a proactive approach rather than reactionary,” said CSU representative Steve Berry.

According to CSU, much of its electric and water infrastructure is located in mountainous, hard-to-reach areas, making wildfire prevention a top priority. A dedicated forest team is also working to safeguard the city’s water supply.

“This is the water we all drink and rely on each day to live. So it's really dual purpose there,” said Berry.

Residents like Larry Groll recall past wildfires, including the Waldo Canyon Fire, which forced evacuations and left lasting impacts.

“When we had the big Waldo (Canyon) Fire, it came actually all the way across Centennial (Boulevard), near Garden of the Gods where I live... and we had to evacuate. It was pretty scary, it was pretty bad. The smoke was really bad. It was hard to breathe,” said Groll.

Recognizing the danger, he takes proactive steps to mitigate risks around his home.

“I just trim my bushes. I’ve got bottle brushes, and they can get really high, and then junipers and things like that,” said Groll.

Beyond vegetation management, CSU is upgrading power poles and equipment to reduce the chances of electrical sparks. The utility is also utilizing technology, including drones, to inspect difficult-to-access infrastructure and identify potential hazards before they become serious threats.

As CSU continues its fire prevention efforts, Groll encourages homeowners to take similar precautions.

“They should do some trimming every year, depending on what kind of bushes and trees you have, because those sparks come really quickly, and they can start a fire really fast, don’t let the weeds grow to big,” he advised.

CSU plans to continuously monitor wildfire risks and adapt its strategies as needed to protect both residents and essential resources.

Lastly, Berry says, “I would also encourage people to go to our website. There is a link right from the home page for the wild land or for the wildfire mitigation plan. There are also some public meetings coming up that we're collaborating with the fire department the El Paso County Regional Office of Emergency Management, and those meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to come learn more about these plans ask any question that they may have about this important topic.”

To learn more, visit CSU's website.

