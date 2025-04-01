Colorado Springs Fire Department 'Spring Drill' underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — Professional baseball players hone their skills for the season during Spring Training. The title for skill sharpening at Colorado Springs Fire Department is 'Spring Drill.'

“This year's focus is on attacking grass fires safely and efficiently,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department Lieutenant (Lt.) Paul Guivens.

With this type of fire, the large fire engines are too big and heavy to go off road. They set up at the edge of the grass area and offer water support for smaller more agile brush trucks.

“A lot of the fires that take place in the city don't happen in a convenient location to a hydrant,” said (Lt.) Guivens. “So, we practice the water shuttle operation from wherever we can get that water to the most convenient location for firefighters.”

Plenty of firefighters from the department have dispatched to one or more of the grassfires in or near the city over the past couple of weeks. Because it is some, and not all, the drill is still important.

After the drill and before going back to their stations, the firefighters gather to talk about what went right and what they can do better.

