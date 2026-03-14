Colorado Springs Fire Department issues second alarm for apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire at the Union Heights Apartments (4760 Nightingale Dr).

CSFD reports a second alarm has been issued for the fire on the second and third floors of the building.

🎥: Drone as a First Responder pic.twitter.com/doOGbGSpu8 — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) March 14, 2026

This is an ongoing situation, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

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