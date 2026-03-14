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Colorado Springs Fire Department issues second alarm for apartment fire

Union Heights Apartments
KOAA News5
Union Heights Apartments
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire at the Union Heights Apartments (4760 Nightingale Dr).

CSFD reports a second alarm has been issued for the fire on the second and third floors of the building.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses.

Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

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