Colorado Springs Fire Department issues pre-evacuation for hazmat fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a pre-evacuation warning for a hazmat fire in the area of Tenderfoot Hill Road.

They say it's between Venetucci Boulevard and Tenderfoot Hill Street.

Residents in the area should be ready to evacuate.

According to CSFD, firefighters responded to a fire at Microchip, a computer hardware company in the city.

They say the fire is isolated to an area of the facility that contains a chemical gas. HAZMAT crews are on scene.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

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