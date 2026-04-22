Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a grass fire in Palmer Park on Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire in Palmer Park on Wednesday morning.

According to crews on scene, the fire is burning roughly 100 square feet inside the park. The department said there are several spot fires around the area.

In an update at 6:00 a.m., crews on scene said the fire was a quarter of an acre in size and that they had established a containment line around the fire.

There is no cause of this fire at this point, but with red-flag conditions across the state today, the department said this is a good reminder that weather conditions will lead to fire spreading rapidly.

Where the fire was located inside the park was not immediately made clear.



We will bring you the latest live on News5 Today in the video player below.

News5 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

___

Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year Taylor Schreiner, a senior at DCC, is in Washington, D.C. this week to be honored as the Military Child of the Year for the Space Force. The 17-year-old already has her CNA license and has volunteered for two years at the Children's Hospital, with a goal of going into pediatric oncology. Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.