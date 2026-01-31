Colorado launching effort to restore wildlife habitat after wildfires

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado is launching a massive effort to restore wildlife habitat after one of the state's worst wildfire seasons.

More than $265,000 acres burned in 2025, causing significant impacts to critical wildlife habitats along the Western Slope. These include the Lee, Elk and Sowbelly Fires.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has already restored 860 acres at Oak Ridge State Wildlife Area, which is where the Elk Fire burned nearly 15,000 acres in spots affected by the Lee Fire.

CPW says the state's seed warehouse has coordinated more than 341,000 pounds of seed for all restoration projects.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.