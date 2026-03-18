City of Pueblo issues Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo has issued Stage 1 Fire Restrictions that take effect on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
According to the City, the fire restrictions prohibit the following;
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills.
- EXCEPT: Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites, and the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel, or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a¼" spark arrester type screen is permitted.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE-approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
- Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.
- Using an explosive.
These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
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