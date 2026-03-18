City of Pueblo issues Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo has issued Stage 1 Fire Restrictions that take effect on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

According to the City, the fire restrictions prohibit the following;



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills.

EXCEPT: Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites, and the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel, or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a¼" spark arrester type screen is permitted.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE-approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Using an explosive.

These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

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