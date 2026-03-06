Changes in the works for wildfire code, vote to be held later this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Changes to the wildfire code in Colorado Springs are in the works, and the updates will now go beyond homes built where they meet the mountains.

The update will include development on the east side of the city. Growth, recent years of destructive fires on plains, and new state wildfire rules have all motivated the update.

The wildfire code update will also include regulates on the following:



fire resistant roofing

how close landscaping can be located to a structure

requirement for fire resistant fencing

"Code for what we call the prairie urban interface, and that's the east side of town, where new development comes in contact with natural vegetation, and the idea is to protect those homes against fast moving grass fires that could impact the homes," said Kris Cooper, the Colorado Springs Fire Marshal.

A proposal for the update was presented to Colorado Springs City Council during its work session. Council will discuss suggestions for changes and make a formal vote at the end of the month.

___

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.