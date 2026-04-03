Cañon City Area Fire Protection District issues Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District has issued Stage I Fire Restrictions, which will go into effect at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3.

The fire protection district says the restrictions are as follows:



All agricultural burning and burning of trash, refuse, or other debris.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills.

EXCEPT: Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites, and the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel, or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼" spark arrester type screen is permitted.



Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE-approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Using an explosive.

Selling or using fireworks.



These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

___

El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.