'United for Pueblo County' concert to help those impacted by Aspen Acres Fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The "United for Pueblo County" benefit concert, headlined by Christian artist Ryan Stevenson, is happening Friday.

The Family Worship Center, which is located near the Pueblo Boulevard and Highway 50 interchange, is hosting the concert at 6 p.m.

Stevenson turned his upcoming performance into a benefit concert after learning about the devastation left behind by the Aspen Acres Fire. The show aims to help people rebuild.



Watch News5's latest coverage of the Aspen Acres Fire below:

Seating is limited to 750 spots. General admission tickets are $23, and all proceeds from the show will go directly to fire relief. To buy tickets, visit Ryan Stevenson's website.

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