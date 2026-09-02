Pueblo County expanding cleanup support in Beulah, seeking volunteers

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County is asking for volunteers to help Beulah community members recover from the Aspen Acres Fire.
- Watch News5's latest coverage of the fire below:
The county is also supporting a community cleanup event on Saturday to help neighbors restore and rebuild their homes. Volunteers are needed to help with the following:
- debris and mud cleanup
- minor repairs and cleanup
- sorting and organizing donations
- moving and hauling materials
- helping community neighbors with everyday needs
- other cleanup and recovery activities
To sign up to volunteer, visit the Aspen Acres Recovery Team of Southern Colorado's website.
“Recovery is going to take all of us,” said Pueblo County leadership. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has already stepped up to help their neighbors. But there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done, and we need more community involvement. This is our community, and this is the time to take care of each other.”
Additionally, from now until Labor Day, Pueblo County will pay for two additional dumpsters to support community members with the removal of debris and materials.
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Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job
A video that is getting attention on social media appears to show an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department asleep in his patrol car on the job.
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