Pueblo County expanding cleanup support in Beulah, seeking volunteers

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County is asking for volunteers to help Beulah community members recover from the Aspen Acres Fire.



Watch News5's latest coverage of the fire below:

The county is also supporting a community cleanup event on Saturday to help neighbors restore and rebuild their homes. Volunteers are needed to help with the following:



debris and mud cleanup

minor repairs and cleanup

sorting and organizing donations

moving and hauling materials

helping community neighbors with everyday needs

other cleanup and recovery activities

To sign up to volunteer, visit the Aspen Acres Recovery Team of Southern Colorado's website.

“Recovery is going to take all of us,” said Pueblo County leadership. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has already stepped up to help their neighbors. But there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done, and we need more community involvement. This is our community, and this is the time to take care of each other.”

Additionally, from now until Labor Day, Pueblo County will pay for two additional dumpsters to support community members with the removal of debris and materials.

___

Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job A video that is getting attention on social media appears to show an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department asleep in his patrol car on the job. Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.