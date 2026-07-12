Phased reentry planned Monday for ‘many’ Beulah evacuees, officials say

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — As the Aspen Acres fire nears 100,000 acres burned, “many” Beulah evacuees could return to their homes soon, Pueblo County authorities said Saturday.

Unless fire conditions change, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said residents can return starting Monday. It will be a phased reentry, and residents must have a card from the Disaster Assistance Center, at 29 Leigh Ave. in Pueblo, before they can be let in the area.

“To ensure everyone can return safely and efficiently, residents are asked to follow their assigned reentry time and route and not arrive before their designated time,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The reentry times are as follows:



8-10 a.m. All residents who lost their homes will be allowed in. Fire personnel will escort families to their properties.

10-11 a.m. Central and Grand Avenues.

11 a.m.-noon Ban Street, Cascade Avenue, Catalina Avenue, Cottonwood Drive, Davis Street, Fox Lane, Harmon Lane, Lake Avenue, Middle Creek Canyon, North Creek Cut Off, Pine Avenue, Sciota Sreet, School House Lane and Vine Mesa.

Noon-1 p.m. 8200-8700 blocks of Colorado 78, including Cemetery Road, Los Escapados, Pine Crest and Roosevelt Avenue.

1-2 p.m.: 8700-8900 block of Colorado 78, to include Beulah Highlands Road, Canon Drive, Columbine Road, Curtiz Lane, Glendale Road, Morton Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Squirrel Creek and Woodland Avenue.

2-3 p.m.: 9088-9958 Colorado 78, including Geronimo Avenue, Simonson Trail, Sioux Avenue and Apache Drive.

4-5 p.m.: 5775 North Creek to 4632 North Creek Road, including Douglas Lane.

Any residents who live beyond 4632 North Creek Road will not be allowed in, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We understand that many Rye residents are eager to return,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post, “At this time, there is still significant firefighting activity … throughout the Highway 165 corridor and surrounding areas … reintroducing residents too soon could place both the public and first responders at unnecessary risk and interfere with ongoing firefighting operations.”

A look inside the Aspen Acres Fire zone A firsthand look inside the Aspen Acres Fire burn scar shows the random nature of the fire's destruction. It's Just Random': A Look Inside the Aspen Acres Fire Zone

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