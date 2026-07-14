Governor Polis and Department of Revenue announce tax relief for Coloradans impacted by wildfires

DENVER — Governor Polis and the Department of Revenue have announced tax relief measures for those impacted by Colorado Wildfires.

In a Monday afternoon press release, the Governor's office announced that residents and businesses impacted by the 2026 fires, for which Governor Polis had declared an emergency, would have access to extended deadlines and penalty waivers for filing or paying certain state taxes.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) has extended the deadlines for specific state tax filings to December 31. This extension applies to the following:



Income tax extensions that are otherwise due on October 15

Sales taxes that are otherwise due between July 20 and October 20

Taxpayers can additionally contact the DOR to request penalty waivers for "other taxes and fees" that are due in October. This applies but is not limited to:



Fuel taxes

Marijuana taxes

Retailer delivery fees

Per the press release, "Taxpayers affected by the wildfires have until November 6, 2026, to file these taxes. This relief applies only to state taxes."

These tax extensions and penalty waivers are available for residents and businesses in Dolores, Montezuma, Lake, Mesa, Pueblo, Custer, Ouray, Las Animas, Baca, Routt, San Miguel, and Huerfano counties.

This list could expand based on any additional emergency declarations from Governor Polis.

"The Department of Revenue stands ready to help Coloradans affected by these wildfires," said Taxation Division Senior Director Brendon Reese. "We hope that by waiving late filing penalties that impacted Coloradans can focus on rebuilding and recovering from these devastating fires. Please reach out to us so that we can help."

It is important to note that the Department of Revenue will not automatically apply these deadline extensions and waivers; taxpayers will need to call the DOR to request an extension after receiving a bill.

To make a request, call the Department of Revenue at:



Phone Number: 303-238-SERV (7378)

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information, click here.

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