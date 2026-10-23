Aspen Acres Fire final update: No heat detected as Colorado wildfire reaches 94% containment

RYE, Colo. — The final update on a wildfire that burned more than 100,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced multiple Colorado communities to evacuate this summer was issued Friday by incident command.

Firefighters reported that no remaining heat has been detected by unmanned aircraft scanning the fire footprint.

Containment has reached 94%, though incident command clarified that a cool perimeter does not mean a fully contained fire. A fire must be completely encircled by secured lines that are expected to hold under most conditions to be considered fully contained, incident command said, not just cool and quiet.

“Crews still need to remove weakened trees, reinforce control lines, and ensure the perimeter will hold under future dry, windy weather. This careful, methodical work protects communities and firefighters and often takes longer than visible fire activity might suggest,” incident command said.

Watch below: Colorado report finds Aspen Acres Fire was sparked by tree falling onto power line

Colorado report finds Aspen Acres Fire was sparked by tree falling onto power line

Steep, difficult terrain filled with dead trees has made containment efforts difficult. The remaining uncontained sections of the fire are located in “one of the most hazardous environments in wildland firefighting,” incident command said.

Firefighters expect full containment to be reached once measurable snow remains on the ground for an extended period in the uncontained area.

Crews are now focused on removing equipment from fire lines and clearing hazardous trees along containment lines, roads and trails.

Smoke is not expected to have a significant impact.

The Aspen Acres Fire Closure Order was reduced Friday, Oct. 23, though firefighters urged caution when entering the burned area.

Falling trees and limbs, loose rocks, unstable ground, trail obstructions, and an increased risk of rockslides or landslides remain hazards within the burned area.

The cause of the fire was determined earlier this month after investigators concluded the blaze stared when a tree fell on a power line.

READ MORE: Colorado report finds Aspen Acres Fire was sparked by tree falling onto power line

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office / CDFPC

Colorado report finds Aspen Acres Fire was sparked by tree falling onto power line

Evidence that the report uses to make its case includes eyewitness accounts, fire effects, fire patterns, and the actual aspen tree resting on a power line with burn marks.

According to a state report, the tree was blown over by high winds and fell onto overhead power lines. Investigators said the impact forced the lines to within about 3 feet of the ground, where heat from the line and melting aluminum ignited nearby vegetation.

Evidence that the report uses to make its case includes eyewitness accounts, fire effects, fire patterns, and the actual aspen tree resting on a power line with burn marks.

The Aspen Acres Fire began on June 29. As of the final update, it had burned 102,007 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

This order affects the San Carlos Ranger District. The purpose of this order is to is to protect public health and safety after the Aspen Acres Fire.

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