Another small grass fire burning on Fort Carson, Tuesday's fire extinguished

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Another small grass fire has started on Fort Carson. It's the second one to break out since Tuesday in the large impact training area on post.

A spokesperson for the Mountain Post tells News5 the fire is about 15 by 15 feet in size, and crews are on scene. The Mountain Post says the fire is not burning near any homes or infrastructure.

You may have seen smoke Tuesday from a grass fire in the same area. It grew to about 50 acres before firefighters got it out.

Fort Carson has not said what started either fire, and there is live fire training going on through the first week of November.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

