A different kind of fire: new town hall series gets East Colorado Springs ready for wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) officials are working to raise awareness about fire risks in the growing eastern part of the city, where prairie grass presents different but equally dangerous fire hazards compared to traditional forest fires.

"This part of town also shares the risk, so it needs to share the responsibility," a CSFD official told residents during a community meeting in Banning Lewis Ranch.

Though the vegetation differs from wooded areas, officials emphasized the potential outcomes remain just as serious.

"Though vegetation is different, the outcome possibility is still the same," the official said.

While Colorado Springs residents are familiar with the concept of Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), CSFD is now introducing the term Prairie Land Urban Interface (PUI) to describe the unique fire environment on the city's expanding east side.

Krista West, who lives just south of Black Forest, attended the meeting to learn more about protecting her property, which sits in an area potentially exposed to both types of fire interfaces.

"I absolutely have a heightened awareness," said West.

West and her husband have witnessed significant development in eastern Colorado Springs over recent years.

"We also lived here back in 2015, 2016, and it's grown exponentially since then," said West.

As a self-described "fire nerd," West worries that increased population density could complicate evacuation efforts during an emergency.

"I understand people are busy, but I think what they're not realizing is how quickly a wildfire emergency could creep up," said West.

CSFD Marshal Kris Cooper clarified that the community meeting wasn't a reaction to development, but rather an educational opportunity to address the unique challenges of prairie fires.

"We have tall grasses, natural vegetation and high winds. S,o on hot windy days, if that grass ignites, we can still have that fire front move into the community," said Cooper.

West emphasized the importance of sharing fire safety information with neighbors, recommending they exchange emergency notification app information and prepare evacuation "go bags" in advance.

One tool you can use to stay up to date is the city's wildfire risk assessment site map. It's a way to see your property's risk if a fire were to come through your neighborhood. To view the map, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

