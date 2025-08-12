302nd Airlift Wing out of Peterson SFB provides aerial firefighting support

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KOAA) — Over the weekend, the Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing (AW) out of Peterson Space Force Base (SFB) provided aerial firefighting support in the fight to stop the Lee Fire north of Rifle and the Oak Fire west of Pagosa Springs.

The 302 AW's C-130H made its way to the Western Slope, dropping more than 14,000 gallons of fire retardant onto the Lee Fire. On Sunday, it dumped nearly 3,000 gallons onto the Oak Fire.

According to Peterson SFB, the aircraft can dump nearly 3,000 gallons in less than five seconds. It is the only Air Force Reserve unit assigned to this mission.

Peterson SFB says the retardant can cover an area on-quarter of a mile long and 100 feet wide. The plane can be refilled in less than 12 minutes at the tanker base.

___

____

