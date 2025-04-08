Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

2,200 acre fire east of Kim in Las Animas County 100% contained Monday

A grass fire is burning east of the town of Kim. That's in Las Animas County, about two hours and 40 minutes southeast of Colorado Springs.
Kim Grassfire
Posted
and last updated

KIM — A grass fire that was burning in Las Animas County is now 100% contained, according to the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service.

The fire started Monday afternoon south of the Highway 160 and County Road 223 intersection.

According to the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service, the fire was contained around 6 p.m. It burned more than 2,500 acres.

The following agencies helped fight the fire along with the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service:

  • Springfield Volunteer Fire Department
  • Pritchett Volunteer Fire Department
  • La Junta Fire Department
  • Rocky Ford Fire Department
  • Walsh Ambulance Service
  • Campo Volunteer Fire Department

Several counties in Colorado use the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to reach community members during an emergency.
To sign up for CodeRED in your county, click the link's below:

___



Fight over 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs continues

An appeal was filed for a 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs, which would be the tallest building in the city.

Fight over 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs continues

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community