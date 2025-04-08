2,200 acre fire east of Kim in Las Animas County 100% contained Monday

KIM — A grass fire that was burning in Las Animas County is now 100% contained, according to the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service.
The fire started Monday afternoon south of the Highway 160 and County Road 223 intersection.
According to the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service, the fire was contained around 6 p.m. It burned more than 2,500 acres.
The following agencies helped fight the fire along with the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service:
- Springfield Volunteer Fire Department
- Pritchett Volunteer Fire Department
- La Junta Fire Department
- Rocky Ford Fire Department
- Walsh Ambulance Service
- Campo Volunteer Fire Department
Several counties in Colorado use the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to reach community members during an emergency.
To sign up for CodeRED in your county, click the link's below:
- Cheyenne County
- Crowley County
- Elbert County
- Huerfano County
- Las Animas County
- Lincoln County
- Otero County
- Park County
- Prowers County
___
____
