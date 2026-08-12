1,000-acre wildfire burning south of Trinidad on top of Raton Mesa

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A wildfire estimated at 1,000 acres in size is burning on top of Raton Mesa southeast of Trinidad.

That's according to fire officials with Las Animas County. It is being called the Post Fire.

The fire was first reported around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. There have been no evacuations issued at the time of this article's publication.

More information is expected to be shared by county officials Wednesday morning. News5 will update this article as that information is released.

Las Animas County uses the RAVE/Smart 911 Emergency Notification System to reach community members during an emergency.

To sign up for RAVE, click the link below:



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