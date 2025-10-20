What are the impacts of the second 'No Kings' protest? One expert weighs in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two days after the second nationwide No Kings protests concluded, News5 spoke with one political expert to analyze whether the demonstrations will create lasting political change.

Roughly seven million people participated in Saturday's protests across the country, representing about 2% of the U.S. population.

The turnout marked a significant increase from the first No Kings protest four months earlier, with over 2 million more participants joining the second demonstration.

"I believe in the Constitution, and I believe in the people of our country. And together we need to stand up against this fascist regime," one demonstrator said.

"We just want to make sure that we are demonstrating peacefully and let our voices be heard," another participant said.

Colorado State University Pueblo political science professor Ryan Strickler said the protests' broad messaging helped minimize divisiveness.

"At some level, it's going to be necessarily divisive just because it's focused on President Trump, right?" Strickler said. "By not making it ideological necessarily, not making it like you have to support these various progressive policies to be a part. I think they did a good job of making it as not divisive as possible."

While the demonstrations fell short of the 3.5% population threshold that Harvard research suggests is needed for reform through peaceful protests, Strickler believes the movement could still influence political dynamics.

"Two big protests is, I think for organizers, they probably just see that as just a start, right?" Strickler said.

He emphasized that transformative change typically requires years to accomplish.

“Civil rights movement, mobilize the opposition against the Vietnam War. Those were years and years long.”

However, Strickler theorized the demonstrations could prompt shifts within the Democratic Party.

"Maybe it’ll push Democratic politicians to kind of stand firm a little more and not acquiesce to the request or demands from the Trump administration. I think that could be one of the big effects of the No Kings protest,” Strickler said.

The increased participation between the first and second protests suggests momentum may be building for future demonstrations, according to organizers and political observers.

___

Surveyors claim there is possibly a new 14er in Colorado Some big news in the Colorado mountain climbing community this week. Specifically the 14er community. Those people who love to climb all of Colorado's peaks over 14,000 feet. Surveyors claim there is possibly a new 14er in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.