Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A viral social media video criticizing Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs has reignited discussions about the future of American shopping centers, drawing both criticism and passionate defense from local shoppers.

Out-of-state content creator, Kobe Jo, posted videos to Facebook and TikTok exploring the mall's food court and stores in what many viewed as a critical manner.

In one clip, Jo said parts of the mall "feel dead" and questioned whether it was due to the mall's size or lack of visitors.

"I expected so much more, especially for the size. This definitely gave dying mall," Jo wrote in the Facebook post caption.

The Facebook video has surpassed 30,000 views, sparking reactions from regular mall visitors who quickly came to its defense.

"It's annoying that people are getting attention for their negative aspects instead of seeing the good things," one shopper said.

Another shopper emphasized the mall's continued relevance.

"For people to say that it's a dying trend, it's not. It is only if you let it, but it's really not," says Megan Abreu.

Abreu brings a group of adults with special needs to the mall every week and highlights its community value beyond shopping.

"We actually utilize the mall not only to eat lunch. Our guys engage with community members. They engage with the workers here, and we're able to walk around and exercise, eat our lunch comfortably and use facilities, and feel welcome," Abreu said.

Barry, who has worked in the mall's food court for years, acknowledged changes while maintaining optimism about the future.

"It's not that the services that you provide are no good; it's just that we evolved," Barry said.

He sees the changes as signs of resilience rather than decline.

"I see hope for all the malls because there are spaces that just have to be repurposed, you know, that have, they're, good spaces and good layout that's got a lot of potential," he says.

Chapel Hills Mall management did not respond to requests for comment. However, the consensus among shoppers interviewed was one of strong support for the shopping center.

