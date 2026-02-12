U.S. figure skaters train with Olympic dreams as Team USA shines in Italy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the Winter Olympics continue in Italy, Team USA's impressive performances in skating events are inspiring the next generation of athletes training right here in Colorado Springs.

At the World Arena Ice Hall, where many Olympic dreams begin, two pairs of figure skaters are keeping a close eye on the competitions while pursuing their own aspirations.

Leah Neset and Artem Markelov, who met six years ago, knew almost immediately they wanted to skate together. As Team USA athletes living and training in Colorado Springs, their chemistry has grown alongside their ambitions.

"Our goal is definitely next Winter Olympics, so that's what we're going to be trying out to do," said Markelov.

The pair has noticed increased attention to their sport in recent months as Olympic fever builds.

"It's been fun how much more attention people have been paying to it in the last couple of months," says Markelov.

Also training at the facility are Jane Calhoun and Mark Zheltyshev, a younger pair with equally ambitious goals. They're currently preparing for Junior Worlds and find the Olympic atmosphere inspiring.

"Right now, we're training for Junior Worlds," says Calhoun. "It's really inspiring."

For these skaters, watching their friends compete in Italy has been an emotional experience. Many of them have competed alongside the Olympic athletes in previous events.

"It's definitely been a cool experience, like knowing a lot of the skaters, and in the dance event, we've competed with a lot of them too," says Neset.

"You definitely get excited, especially when it's a clean performance. You feel like, yeah, you did that, good job," adds Markelov.

The excitement is palpable as Team USA continues its quest to sit atop the medal leaderboard, with ice fever clearly being felt both overseas and at home.

___

____

