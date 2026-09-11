Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage of fallen Custer County paramedic Alfredo Fernandez

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage on the home of a Custer County EMS paramedic who died in a crash in 2024.

Alfredo Fernandez, the paramedic, was on his way to work on Oct. 19, 2024, when he was killed in a car crash. He had more served more than 10 years working in Florida, Denver, and as a flight medic for Fight for Life in Colorado before he came to Custer County.

He left behind his wife, Justine Booth-Fernandez, and their daughter, Journey. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it now ensures the family will be able to stay in their home forever.

“I was truly left speechless and filled with immense gratitude for this organization and for all the generous people I’ve never met who helped make this possible,” Justine said. “This is such an incredible gift for our family, and I hope to honor it by continuing to pay that kindness forward.”

The foundation paid off the mortgage through its Fallen First Responder Home Program, which pays off the mortgages of first responders who lose their lives in the line of duty or to 9/11-related illnesses, leaving behind young children.

“For over a decade, Andrew Fernandez answered calls for help from his community, being there for people on their worst days. Now it is our turn to be there for his family in the shadow of their worst day,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement. “Tunnel to Towers is honored to pay off their mortgage and provide Justine and Journey with the stability and security Andrew worked so hard to give them.”

In all, the foundation paid off homes for 55 families in 18 states to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11.